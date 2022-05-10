Multiple crews responding to fire in Greeley

The fire is burning in the 200 block of 9th Avenue near 6th Street.

GREELEY, Colo. — Greeley Fire Department said multiple crews are responding to a fire burning in the city on Tuesday afternoon.

The "grass cover fire" was burning in the 200 block of 9th Avenue near 6th Street. Smoke could be seen across town.

People are asked to avoid the area while crews work to get the fire out.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

