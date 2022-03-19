Fire burns food truck warehouse in Denver

The fire was extinguished and no one was injured.

DENVER — Fire crews put out a fire at a warehouse that housed food trucks on Saturday, the Denver Fire Department said.

The call came in at 1:24 p.m. of a fire at 4295 Inca St., north of downtown Denver.

The fire department got the fire under control "pretty quickly," according to a spokesperson. Fire investigators remained at the scene.

No one was hurt.

The fire department said they were able to keep the fire from spreading to nearby buildings. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The building housed food trucks from US Food Trucks. Their Facebook page says they build food trucks and trailers.

#DenverFireDepartment crews are completing operations at at 4295 Inca. Upon arrival heavy fire was discovered in a warehouse with food trucks inside & There was no extension. No injuries reported & Fire Investigators are responding to determine cause @CityofDenver @DenSafetyDept pic.twitter.com/XpgPckx6s1 — Denver Fire Department (@Denver_Fire) March 19, 2022

