Fire burns 2 homes in Arvada

ARVADA, Colo. — A plume of smoke was visible Thursday afternoon from a fire that burned two homes in Arvada.
> Video above courtesy Scott Neal
The fire was on Yarrow Street, which is in the area of Wadsworth Boulevard and Pomona Drive. Arvada Fire said one person evacuated safely from one of the homes, and the other home was unoccupied. No injuries were reported.
Firefighters said around 2:30 p.m. that the fire has been put out at both homes.
Investigators were on scene to determine the cause and origin of the fire.
Sky9 went over the scene after the fire was under control:
This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.
