Fire burns 2 homes in Arvada

Arvada Fire said the fire was on Yarrow Street, which is in the area of Wadsworth Boulevard and Pomona Drive.

ARVADA, Colo. — A plume of smoke was visible Thursday afternoon from a fire that burned two homes in Arvada.

The fire was on Yarrow Street, which is in the area of Wadsworth Boulevard and Pomona Drive. Arvada Fire said one person evacuated safely from one of the homes, and the other home was unoccupied. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters said around 2:30 p.m. that the fire has been put out at both homes.

Investigators were on scene to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

Secondary search completed. Corrected address is the 8400 block of Yarrow St. off Pomona. Fire investigators are on scene to begin their investigation when it is safe to do so, while the Red Cross has been dispatched to assist homeowners. Firefighters now working on overhaul. pic.twitter.com/VDFCztNEIK — Arvada Fire (@ArvadaFire) July 13, 2023

Sky9 went over the scene after the fire was under control:

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.





