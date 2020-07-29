WATCH LIVE: Fire crews battling train derailment, massive fire at Tempe Town Lake bridge

Sky 12 also captured the Tempe Town Lake bridge when it partially collapsed.

PHOENIX — Fire crews were battling a massive fire early Wednesday after a train collapsed on Tempe Town Lake bridge.

Heavy smoke was seen over Tempe Town Lake by Sky 12.

It was not immediately known whether the derailment or the fire started first.

It was not immediately known what caused either the derailment or the fire.

About eight to 10 train cars were involved, according to Union Pacific.

The cars consisted of a max of freight and tank cars. It was not immediately known what was in the tank cars, but some of the freight was lumber.

Union Pacific officials said they did not know when the last bridge inspection was.

Brandon Siebert, the Tempe Fire inspector, said it is possible that the train derailment led to the partial bridge collapse, but that was not immediately known.

The collapse occurred over the land, Siebert added. It was just feet from the Tempe Beach Park corridor.

There were no injuries on Tempe Beach Park, he added.

Our vantage point of the train derailment on a bridge over Tempe Town Lake. Multiple fire departments from around Valley trying to get a handle on the blaze as it burns over the water. Tempe Fire says no injuries reported. #12News pic.twitter.com/DM2WAR6xbU — JenWahl12News (@JenWahl12News) July 29, 2020

The bridge partially collapsed as fire crews continued to battle the flames.

The train is hauling wood, as seen by Sky 12. That wood then caught on fire. Lumber also fell from the bridge and is burning on the road below.

Officials have not said what was being hauled in the train.

It was not immediately known whether any people were injured and what the extent of their injuries were. The train conductor was safe.

Tempe Center for the Arts was evacuated. There were a few people inside but they were sent home.

Loop 101 ramps to the Loop 202 westbound were closed because of the fire.

People are asked to avoid the area.

ALERT— avoid the Rio Salado/Ash Curve in Tempe. Train derailment with fire and bridge collapse. @TempePolice and Fire working the scene. pic.twitter.com/74mViQ6lar — Sylvia Moir (@ChiefMoir) July 29, 2020

Service Alert-Update: Due to a heavy rail fire in Tempe, Valley Metro is terminating service eastbound at 38th St/Wash and Smith Martin/Apache Blvd in Tempe. Buses are being assembled to transport passengers around the incident. #vmservice — Valley Metro (@valleymetro) July 29, 2020

Train fire at Tempe Town Lake bridge 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

WATCH SKY 12 LIVE HERE:

Fire in Tempe 7.29.20 Tempe Fire is working a 1st Alarm HAZMAT situation at Farmer and University. Smoke can be seen from that area. Sky 12 is over the scene. Posted by 12 News on Wednesday, July 29, 2020