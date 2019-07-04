AURORA, Colo. — No one was injured after a fire broke out Sunday afternoon at an apartment unit in Aurora, Sherri-Jo Stowell with Aurora Fire Rescue said.

Firefighters were called to an apartment complex at 1549 North Nome Street just after 3 p.m. after hearing reports of an active fire.

Multiple units were impacted by the blaze, but fire investigators are still working to determine exactly how many. Most of the fire was contained to the attic, according to Stowell.

The fire was under control shortly before 4 p.m. Six fire engines and two fire trucks helped fight the blaze.

