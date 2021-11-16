Firefighters suffer minor injuries in fire that damaged three buildings in north Denver

DFD said the fire burned three buildings in the area of 4236 York Street, which is between 40th Avenue and Interstate 70.

DENVER — Multiple firefighters suffered minor injuries in a fire that burned three buildings in north Denver Tuesday, according to the Denver Fire Department (DFD).

DFD said the fire burned three buildings in the area of 4236 York Street, which is between 40th Avenue and Interstate 70 in north Denver. The fire burned a building and a detached garage that had items inside but were unoccupied, firefighters said, as well as a shop that had three people working inside.

DFD said an unspecified number of firefighters suffered minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The fire was brought under control by 12:40 p.m., according to DFD. About 20 firefighters remained on the scene to extinguish hot spots.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

