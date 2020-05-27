Fire at elementary school that was set to be demolished

Valley View K-8 school closed at the end of the 2108-2019 school year and new school will eventually take its place.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A fire broke out at school in Adams County Wednesday morning that's scheduled for demolition next month, according to a spokesperson for Adams County Fire Rescue.

Valley View K-8, located at 660 West 70th Avenue, is in the Mapleton School District and had been closed prior to the COVID-19 pandemic which shut down all schools in the state.

The fire was first reported around 7:45 a.m. and was under control around 9 a.m. Crews arrived and did an initial check of the building and said they found no one inside.

Damage was contained to one area of the school and no injuries were reported, according to the spokesperson. Demolition of the school is scheduled to begin next month.

Valley View opened in 1959 and after 60 years of serving students, Valley View closed at the end of the 2018-19 school year, according to a post from on the school's website.

Funding from the state's Building Excellent Schools Today (BEST) grant program, is allowing the district to rebuild “The New View” in the next few years.