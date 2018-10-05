Three buildings were damaged in a large fire that broke out early Thursday morning at a construction site near the Denver Broncos stadium.

Firefighters first received calls about the blaze at 1930 North Grove Street just before 2 a.m., according to Denver Fire spokesperson Greg Pixley.

"We found small pieces of wood embers sparks that were flying a couple blocks away and as firefighters, we’re very aware that could be a dangerous situation," said Pixley. "We want to make sure that those embers don’t start additional fires down the street or across the block or miles away for that matter."

Upon arrival, crews found the building "well-involved" and requested additional units to keep the fire from spreading, Pixley said during a media briefing.

Two of the buildings damaged by the blaze were under construction, and are a total loss. One of the buildings was occupied at the time, and the family inside was able to get out safely.

No injuries were reported.

Pixley says the fire investigator will be looking at the outside of the building Thursday morning. At this point, the walls are so weak that crews can’t get inside – but that could change over the course of the day.

What caused the fire remains under investigation.

“We’re going to treat every fire as if there is a possibility that it can be malicious, until we rule out otherwise,” Pixley said.

The ATF told 9NEWS the agency’s investigators are helping Denver Fire with their probe.

“ATF Certified Fire Investigators will help conduct a fire scene examination and will help with the origin and cause report,” said ATF spokesperson Mary Markos.

