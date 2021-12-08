Fire destroys apartment in east Denver

DFD said the fire started around 1 p.m. in an apartment building at 1200 South Oneida St.

DENVER — A fire destroyed one apartment and damaged two others in east Denver Wednesday afternoon, according to the Denver Fire Department (DFD).

DFD said the fire started around 1 p.m. in an apartment building at 1200 S. Oneida St., which is near the intersection with Mississippi Avenue. About 75 firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire, according to DFD.

DFD said firefighters were able to get the fire under control before it spread into the roof.

The fire department said four people were evaluated on the scene for minor concerns. None of them required hospital treatment. No firefighters were injured.

No one is being let back into the three affected apartments, DFD said.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

