Fire damages structures in Empire

Two trailers and one vehicle were damaged in the fire that started early Friday morning.

EMPIRE, Colo. — A fire started just after 1 a.m., Friday at the Clear Creek Trailer Park in Empire, according to Deputy Chief Andrew Lorenz of the Empire Police Department (EPD).

When crews arrived on scene flames were visible from a trailer at the park, officials said.

A woman was inside the trailer at the time of the fire, trying to evacuate her three animals, according to police. All residents have been accounted for, but the animals were not recovered and lost, according to police.

Electricity to the park was shut off. Crews said two trailers and one vehicle were destroyed in the fire. The smoke damaged multiple trailers and one trailer received damage from the flames. Telephone poles and trees were also damaged by fire, police said.

Right now the cause of the fire is under investigation.

