x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Fire damages structures in Empire

Two trailers and one vehicle were damaged in the fire that started early Friday morning.
Credit: Deputy Chief Andrew Lorenz, Empire Police

EMPIRE, Colo. — A fire started just after 1 a.m., Friday at the Clear Creek Trailer Park in Empire, according to Deputy Chief Andrew Lorenz of the Empire Police Department (EPD).

When crews arrived on scene flames were visible from a trailer at the park, officials said.

A woman was inside the trailer at the time of the fire, trying to evacuate her three animals, according to police. All residents have been accounted for, but the animals were not recovered and lost, according to police.

Electricity to the park was shut off. Crews said two trailers and one vehicle were destroyed in the fire. The smoke damaged multiple trailers and one trailer received damage from the flames. Telephone poles and trees were also damaged by fire, police said.

Right now the cause of the fire is under investigation.

RELATED: 24 units have 'significant' damage after fire at Boulder apartment building

RELATED: Town of Empire doesn't have enough water

SUGGESTED VIDEOSLatest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS 

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.   

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n  

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA. 

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon. 

>Do you have a news tip on this story or any other story? We want to hear from you! Tell us about it by emailing newstips@9news.com.

More Videos

In Other News

Breckenridge seeking input as it works to protect environment