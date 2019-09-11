GOLDEN, Colo. — A wildfire has sparked near Golden Saturday afternoon, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said the fire is just west of Heritage Square. The fire was initially reported at 1/8 of an acre but has now grown to six acres in size. No homes are in danger. It is 25 percent contained, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Fire crews are working to extinguish the fire, the Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.

Foothills Fire and Rescue is the lead agency handling the fire. Golden, West Metro and South Metro have also sent personnel to help with the effort.

