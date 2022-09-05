Fire prompts emergency response at Suncor refinery

The refinery sounded an alarm, and smoke was visible from across the area.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo — No one was injured in a fire that prompted an emergency response at the Suncor refinery in Commerce City Monday afternoon, Suncor said.

Suncor said the fire started in a Plant 1 gasoline-making unit. The refinery sounded an alarm, and smoke was visible from in the Commerce City area.

Suncor said all workers are accounted for, and there are no reported injuries. The all-clear was given later Monday afternoon.

Suncor said they notified the appropriate response and regulatory agencies, and they are working to determine the cause of the fire.

