LYONS, Colorado — A fire that is burning about 10 miles outside Lyons is about 75 percent contained and the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said they do not anticipate needing to evacuate any more homes.

The fire, which was dubbed the Tiny House Fire, had burned 14.7 acres by 8 p.m. Monday. At that point, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said it had stopped growing.

The fire started behind a house in the 23000 block of South St. Vrain Drive about 10 miles southwest of the town of Lyons, the Sheriff's Office said. It was reported just after 3:30 p.m. Monday.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office said the flames got into the trees and spread uphill onto U.S. Forest Service Land.

Evacuation orders have been issued for the Conifer Hill area north of Highway 7.

Boulder County Sheriff's Office

According to Robert Sullenberger, division chief for the department, about 15 homes were evacuated.

Evacuees can go to the Highlands Presbyterian Camp, located at 1306 Business Highway 7. The evacuation order is expected to be in place overnight Monday, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

Sullenberger said that as far as he is aware, no structures have burned and there have been no injuries.

Highway 7 between mile marker 23 and mile marker 24.5 is also closed, the sheriff's office said. That closure is expected to be in place late into Monday night as fire fighting operations continue.

The Allenspark Fire District, Lyons Fire and the U.S. Forest Service all responded to the fire. There were approximately 100 emergency personnel working to contain the fire on Monday.

Sullenberger said that at this point, they do not know what caused the fire.

Lyons is a city in Boulder County and is located about 45 miles slightly northwest of Denver.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS