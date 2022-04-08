Grass fire near Thornton school contained

The fire near Shadow Ridge Middle School was reported around 2 p.m. Friday.

THORNTON, Colo. — A small grass fire that broke out near a Thornton middle school Friday afternoon has been contained, according to a tweet from Thornton Fire Department (TFD) responding to a vegetation fire near a middle school.

In a tweet, just after 2 p.m., the department said the fire was reported near Shadow Ridge Middle School which is located at 12551 Holly St.

About 30 minutes later, the agency said the fire was contained. A total of seven units from TFD and one unit from North Metro Fire Rescue responded to the fire.

TFD did not provide any information about how the fire may have started.

TFD working a vegetarian fire at near Shadow Ridge Middle School. Please avoid the area. Watch for updates. pic.twitter.com/6BOrEagzWC — Thornton Fire Dept. (@ThorntonFire) April 8, 2022

