Uncontrolled fire forces shutdown of Pawnee Power Plant

All non-essential personnel evacuated from the Xcel Energy plant in Brush when the fire started Friday, according to authorities.

MORGAN COUNTY, Colorado — An uncontrolled fire forced the evacuation and shutdown of Xcel Energy's Pawnee Power Plant in Brush, the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday.

The fire, which started Friday, was contained to the plant's coal storage facility but was not controlled, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Emergency workers couldn't extinguish the fire and so were monitoring it, along with Xcel Energy personnel.

All non-essential personnel evacuated the station, and the station went off-line and was no longer producing energy. The Pawnee Power Plant does not power the immediate area, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Xcel Energy said there was no immediate risk to the public. Air-monitoring stations were expected to be set up Saturday in Brush and Fort Morgan, according to the release.

The Sheriff's Office said it would post a recorded message with updates on the fire at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily starting Saturday. The phone number is 970-542-3452. Updates will also be posted to the Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

Morgan County Road 24 southbound was closed at County Road Q, and CRQ was closed between CR24 and County Road 26 for non-local traffic.

The agencies responding to the fire were Morgan County Emergency Management, the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, Brush Volunteer Fire Department, Morgan County Sheriff's Office, the Colorado Department of Public Safety, and the Northeast Colorado Health Department.