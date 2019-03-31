GLENDALE, Colo. — The residents of an apartment building on South Dahlia Street in Glendale are not sure where they'll be staying Sunday night after a fire ripped through their building earlier that morning, firefighters on scene said.

Two firefighters were hurt while battling the fire, which hit around 9 in the morning, according to the Denver Fire Department. One firefighter fell through the roof, spraining his shoulder. Another strained his back fighting the fire.

Four units in the building have extensive damage after the fire.

While the exact number of displaced people isn't known, DFD said quite a few people will not be able to their homes in the 900 block of Dahlia Street.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS