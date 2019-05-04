DENVER — A firefighter has been arrested after a hidden camera was placed in a sleeping area within a local firehouse, according to the Denver Fire Department (DFD).

Daniel Flesner, 48, is currently in custody in Douglas County. Details of the case haven’t been released.

A female firefighter discovered the camera during the early morning hours of March 31. Within hours, Flesner was placed on investigatory leave, according to a DFD spokesperson.

Two days later, Flesner resigned after 27 years with the department.

“This is not the character of the Denver Fire Department,” DFD Lt. Greg Pixley said. “This is a terrible act that has caused anger, frustration and disgust.”

