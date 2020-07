The Denver Fire Department said the fire, in the 7200 block E. Evans Avenue, started as a mattress fire then spread.

DENVER — A firefighter and one person were injured after a fire at a multi-family dwelling in Denver on Sunday afternoon.

DFD spokesperson Greg Pixley said the person was injured while being rescued from a balcony.

The conditions of the person and firefighter have not been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.