ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A firefighter is recovering from minor injuries and residents of 24 apartments are displaced after a fire at an apartment complex in Arapahoe County Friday afternoon.

South Metro Fire Rescue tweeted just after 4 p.m. that firefighters were on the scene of a second-alarm fire at 2172 South Trenton Way, The Covington on Cherry Creek. The fire was in the attic.

They were told at first that people were trapped but after searching the building, no one was found and there were no injuries to residents.

It was later confirmed that a firefighter had been injured, but the injuries were minor. Several pets were rescued.

Firefighters were still putting out hot spots more than two hours later.

This was the second fire at that complex in less than three months. 48 residents were displaced by a fire in late December. The cause of that fire was never determined, according to South Metro.

The cause of the Friday's fire is under investigation.