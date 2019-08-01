STRASBURG, Colo. — Strong winds helped fuel a brush fire in Adams County on Monday.

Strasburg Fire Marshal Patrick Conroy said the fire started just after 2 p.m. between homes in a neighborhood off Doppler Street, just north of Highway 36. Due to strong winds and dry conditions, the fire spread quickly into a large field.

At one point it threatened a vacant and abandoned house. Ultimately, the structure was not damaged. The fire crossed Highway 36 and continued burning to an estimated 100 acres total, firefighters said. Within two hours, they had the fire contained.

Nobody was injured and no homes or barns were damaged. The cause of the fire is still unclear, Conroy said.

“With the year-round fire season were seeing in Colorado, year-round vigilance is critical. You can’t let down your guard even in the winter months anymore,” he said.

“People that are burning, make sure the fire department has authorized a burn permit. More than one fire is started by somebody burning trash or debris and the wind gets the fire away from them, and that’s what we need to prevent.”

Kristine Feuerborn was driving home from work Monday afternoon when she first spotted flames near her Strasburg home.

“Of course the first thing you think is, oh my God, oh my God,” she said. “I come off Exit 306 and onto Highway 36 and the road is blocked off coming into my neighborhood.”

She came home to find firefighters working to contain the fire right behind her house and near her barn and horse trailer. None were damaged, and her two dogs, which were in the yard Monday afternoon, were uninjured.

“It’s amazing to me that it spread as quickly as it did,” she said, adding she was grateful for a good outcome and a quick response from firefighters.

“Everybody is OK, everybody is good. Dogs are good, we’re good. Nobody was at home when this happened,” she said. “It’s just a little too close for comfort on my barn and my horse trailer.”