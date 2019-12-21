JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Firefighters responded to a second-alarm apartment fire early Saturday morning near Chatfield Reservoir where some residents were reported trapped inside and others were jumping from their units.

Nine people, including a South Metro Fire Rescue firefighter, were evaluated for smoke inhalation or injuries, according to South Metro Fire.

The firefighter and one other person were transported to a hospital. The firefighter had a minor injury. The condition of the other person was unknown.

Just after 1 a.m., firefighters arrived to find the apartment building in the 8400 block of South Reed Street was engulfed in flames, according to South Metro Fire. Some vehicles were also on fire and others damaged by the heat.

The fire had destroyed a portion of the stairwell in the three-floor building, so firefighters set ladders against the outside of the building to get in through the windows.

During a search of the building, firefighters found a cat and reunited it with its owners, South Metro Fire said.

Residents were displaced from six apartment units. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

West Metro Fire Rescue assisted with the response to the fire.

This story is developing and will be updated as new information becomes available.