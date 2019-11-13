AURORA, Colo. — Firefighters were able to save six horses early Tuesday morning from a barn fire in Aurora.

Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR) was called to the fire at 3:17 a.m. Tuesday. Nine horses were in the barn at the time, two died in the fire and another was severely burned, a spokesperson for the department said. The fire department said the horse that was injured will likely be euthanized.

Officials have not determined a cause of the fire which occurred in the 17000 block of E. 14th Avenue near Airport Boulevard and Colfax Avenue.

It's unclear if the barn was part of a ranch or boarding facility.

