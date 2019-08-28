WESTMINSTER, Colo. —

Fire crews were dispatched to extinguish a blaze involving two homes southwest of West 108th Avenue and Wadsworth Parkway Wednesday afternoon.

In a tweet, the Westminster Fire Department said the structure fire was in the 10700 block of Moore Street.

The fire was quickly extinguished, and no injuries were reported to civilians or firefighters, according to Westminster Fire.

There's no word yet on what caused the fires to break out, or the extent of the damage.

