1 person found dead in house fire in Firestone

A child was transported for observation, and the cause was unknown, according to the fire department.

FREDERICK, Colorado — An adult was found dead in a house fire Friday morning, the Frederick-Firestone Fire District (FFFD) says in a news release.

Fire crews were called to a house fire at 6871 Summerset Ave. about 11:23 a.m. Friday. When they arrived, they were able to quickly put out the fire. The cause hasn't been determined.

Firefighters found an adult dead in the residence and took a minor to the hospital for observation.

FFFD was still conducting an investigation, with help from the Firestone Police Department.

The identity of the man who died was not released.

