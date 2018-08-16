KUSA — A Firestone woman was found dead at a rest stop in Wyoming last week, according to troopers with the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Roseanna Allen, 49, left her home Aug. 2. She was found dead in her vehicle at the Warren Truck Parking area near milepost 345 of Interstate 80 in Laramie County on August 9.

The case is currently being investigated by the Wyoming Highway Patrol with the assistance of the Laramie County Coroner’s Office and the Firestone Police Department.

According to a Facebook page in remembrance of Allen, a celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 25.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with expenses.

© 2018 KUSA-TV