Firework may have sparked small grass fire near Jackass Hill Park

Crews quickly got the flames under control and said that no structures were threatened and there were no injuries, according to SMFR.

LITTLETON, Colo. — Fireworks may have sparked a small grass fire at Jackass Hill Park in Littleton near South Santa Fe and Mineral Avenue, witnesses reported.

South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) responded to the fire which was reported to be 20 feet by 20 feet around 9:45 p.m. Crews quickly got the flames under control and said that no structures were threatened and there were no injuries.

At least one 911 caller reported that fireworks caused the fire, but no one was able to provide any information or descriptions of possible suspects, a spokesperson for SMFR said.

Littleton Police also responded to assist, but spokesperson said they also has no suspect information and had not issued any citations related to the incident.

Credit: David Sprunk

