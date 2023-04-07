Fireworks complaints: Here's how many calls came in across the Denver metro area

Police departments and sheriff's offices took hundreds of calls for fireworks complaints over the Fourth of July weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Police departments and sheriff's offices across the Denver metro area got hundreds of calls about illegal fireworks this past week, leading to the Fourth of July.

> The video above aired Tuesday: Storms disrupt Fourth of July plans across Front Range

Any type of fireworks that leaves the ground is illegal in Colorado. Examples of prohibited fireworks are firecrackers, bottle rockets, lady fingers, mortars and Roman candles.

Depending on where you live, however, there may be certain types of firecrackers that are permitted, such as sparklers, snakes, fountains, tanks, smoke bombs, wheels and ground spinners.

Cities and counties activated fireworks complaints hotlines or asked people to call non-emergency dispatch numbers to report use of illegal fireworks.

9NEWS reached out to several police departments and sheriff's offices across the metro area about fireworks calls for service and citations.

Denver

The Denver Police Department said on Wednesday it has received a total, so far, of 1,650 calls for service on fireworks between June 15 and Wednesday. Most of those – 1,175 – were between Friday and Tuesday.

Officers have issued three citations, Denver Police said.

This was the most calls for service on fireworks since 2020, when Denver Police received 5,389 calls between June 15 and July 6.

Arapahoe County

In Arapahoe County, the Sheriff's Office said it received 303 calls for service between Friday and Tuesday.

Data provided by the Sheriff's Office shows that complaints this year were about the same as the past two years – 300 in 2022 and 326 in 2021.

None of those years compared with 2020, at the start of the COVID pandemic, when the county received 448 complaints. The Sheriff's Office received 364 complaints in 2017, 358 complaints in 2018 and 193 complaints in 2019.

This year, the Sheriff's Office said it has issued no citations.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said that between Friday and Tuesday, their office received 520 calls for service on fireworks. They also received 14 calls because of roads blocked for fireworks and 10 noise complaints due to loud parties and fireworks.

A Sheriff's Office spokesperson was checking on how many citations, if any, were issued.

Jefferson County

JeffCom 911 said the county received 1,050 calls on its fireworks hotline between Saturday and Tuesday. Those calls were passed along to city police departments and it was up to each department to decide whether to respond.

Last year, they received about 1,400 calls on fireworks, according to JeffCom 911.

In the City of Wheat Ridge, which is in Jefferson County, police said they received 95 calls for service on fireworks and issued one citation between Sunday and Wednesday.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.