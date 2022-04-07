Fireworks thrown away in garage cause fire

Fireworks were improperly discarded in a plastic trash can inside the garage of the Highlands Ranch home, South Metro Fire Rescue said

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Improperly discarded fireworks were the cause of a fire at a home in Highlands Ranch Sunday night, South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) said.

At 10:49 p.m., SMFR said crews were working a garage fire in the 8900 block of Kittiwake Street.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fully-engulfed garage quickly and prevented flames from spreading to the home.

Everyone inside the home was evacuated safely and no injuries were reported, SMFR said. One cat was rescued and treated with oxygen.

Investigators determined the fire was caused by fireworks thrown away in a plastic can inside of the garage after they were used Sunday night, according to SMFR.

Update: Investigators determined the fire was accidental, caused by improperly discarded fireworks. The fireworks were lit Sunday evening and thrown into a plastic trash can inside the garage. Smoke alarms alerted the residents in time to safely evacuate. pic.twitter.com/NMwEzVDGqS — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) July 4, 2022

