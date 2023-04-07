Legal fireworks spark fire, destroy 2 homes

Fireworks may have also started a fire in Aurora in that left a family displaced.

PARKER, Colo. — The improper disposal of legal fireworks sparked a fire that destroyed two homes in Parker, South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) said in a tweet.

Firefighters responded to the 10 thousand block of Kimball Street around midnight and found two homes on fire in the Clarke Farms neighborhood midnight and found two homes on fire. The homes are in an area north of Main Street and east of Jordan Road in Parker.

SMFR successfully prevented the fire from spreading to three neighboring homes, but the first two home were destroyed.

One firefighter suffered a minor burn injury while fighting the fire and was taken to the hospital for treatment, SMFR said.

Investigators determined that the fire was started by legal fireworks that were disposed of in a plastic bin outside of a garage.

Around 3:30 a.m. SMFR said the fire was contained, however crews were expected to remain at the scene for several more hours putting out hot spots.

Fireworks may also be to blame for a fire in Aurora Monday night that displaced a family of four.

Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR) responded to the 600 block of S. Worchester Street off South Potomac Way just west of Interstate 225 around 10:30 p.m. Monday and found active fire conditions in the attic spaces.

The fire was quickly brought under control and no injuries were reported. According to AFR, the residence will be temporarily uninhabitable leaving two adults, two juveniles and five pets displaced until repairs can be done.

Witnesses reported that the fire was possibly started by fireworks debris that landed on the roof of the residence, however an investigation into the cause and origin is ongoing.

