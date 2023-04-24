First electric fire truck coming to Colorado

The fire truck will roll out in late 2024 to early 2025.

BOULDER, Colo. — Something new is coming to the City of Boulder in late 2024 to early 2025.

The City of Boulder announced on Monday morning that Boulder Fire-Rescue (BFR) will be the first fire department in Colorado to receive an electric fire truck.

The new truck, a Rosenbauer RTX, will have state-of-the-art features that will better support firefighters, the community and the environment, the city said in a press release. The technology in the truck will help safeguard air quality and reduce climate-warming emissions.

Other features include all-wheel drive and all-wheel steering, an economically designed cab space, reduced exposure to carcinogenic fumes, reduction in operational noise, and adjustable suspension.

The cost of the truck was approximately $1.78 million. The City of Boulder said that the money to buy the truck was saved over a period of time from the department's budget to replace the fleet as necessary.

The Los Angeles Fire Department was the first fire department in the United States to have one of the trucks.

The city said this purchase represents a broader movement to go electric.

“This is a tremendous step forward for our community and yet another example of Boulder’s leadership in addressing climate change,” said City Manager Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde. “We’re proud to be an early adopter of new technology that makes emergency response both safer and environmentally friendly. The collaboration among departments – Fire-Rescue, Fleet & Facilities, and Climate Initiatives – has been exceptional and is an example of how we can address today’s challenges when we work together.”

The fire truck is expected to be delivered to the BFR late 2024 to early 2025.

