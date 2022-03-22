First Lady to visit Colorado this weekend

First Lady Jill Biden will speak at several events during a visit to Denver Friday and Saturday.

DENVER — First Lady Jill Biden will speak at several events during a visit to Denver this weekend, Gov. Jared Polis' office said Tuesday.

Biden will arrive at Denver International Airport Friday, where she will be welcomed by Colorado First Gentleman Marlon Reis. She is scheduled to attend a Democratic National Committee finance event at 5:30 p.m.

On Saturday, Biden will provide opening remarks at the White House Initiative Latino Economic Summit at the Community College of Denver. Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera will join here there. The governor's office said the event will "showcase the thriving economic engine of Colorado’s Latino community, and discuss Colorado’s bold steps to increase access to broadband internet access across the state."

On Saturday evening, Biden will speak at the Latin American Educational Foundation gala at the Fillmore Auditorium in Denver. She and Polis will both "discuss the importance of accessible, equitable higher-education to growing a strong, sustainable workforce for the future," the governor's office said.

More than 500 people are expected to attend LAEF's Gala, whose theme is "Moving Forward Together." LAEF said former Denver Bronco Reggie Rivers will serve as the emcee for the event.

Founded in 1949, LAEF is a 501c(3) nonprofit organization that works to assist Colorado’s Hispanic and Latino students and their families, helping them successfully navigate the college-going process.

President Joe Biden and the First Lady last visited Colorado Jan. 7, when they toured Marshall Fire damage in Boulder County.

The First Lady also visited the state in May, when she met with military spouses at Fort Carson.

