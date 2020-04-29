First responders to show support for frontline health care workers in Parker

The emergency vehicle parade takes place at Parker Adventist Wednesday morning.

PARKER, Colo. — In a show of support and gratitude, first responders in Douglas County will hold a "parade" Wednesday morning for the frontline health care workers at Parker Adventist Hospital.

More than 20 emergency service vehicles are expected to attend, according to Parker police.

Departments participating in the parade include Parker Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Colorado State Patrol and South Metro Fire Rescue.

The first responders will run their emergency lights, but not the sirens to disturb patients at Parker Adventist.

According to data posted by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) as of Tuesday afternoon, there are 784 people in hospitals throughout Colorado being treated for COVID-19.

According to the data provided by CDPHE, 72 people had either been discharged from hospitals after recovering from COVID-19 or had been transferred to continue their recovery.

Five hospitals in Colorado reported they are expecting staff shortages to occur within the next week.

Twenty hospitals in Colorado reported personal protective equipment shortages within the next week.

In Douglas County, there have been 784 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 21 people dying from the disease.

Hospital data collected and shared by CDPHE doesn't say how many patients with COVID-19 are being treated at Parker Adventist currently.