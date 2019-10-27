AURORA, Colo. — Five people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a firetruck in Aurora just before 3 p.m. Sunday.

According to Aurora Fire Rescue, one of its trucks was heading to a medical emergency when the crash happened near South Atchison Way and East Quincy Avenue.

The driver of the civilian vehicle was taken to the hospital in serious condition. All four firefighters on the truck were also taken to the hospital with various injuries, none of which are considered life-threatening, fire rescue said.

The civilian driver was issued a summons for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

The Aurora Police Department is investigating the crash.

