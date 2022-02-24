Five Points defined as a 'mecca' for African-Americans for nearly 200 years

We're learning more about the history of Five Points, one of the most welcoming places for blacks in Colorado in the 1800s.

DENVER — In the 1800s the suburb of Five Points, Colorado was named and birthed. This suburb was known as a mecca for African Americans across the country. Much of the history lies where this community remains and at the Blair Caldwell Research Library inside the Denver Library.

"Five points was named for the streets that came together in front of the Rossonian,” said Blair Caldwell African Americans Research Library Senior Special Collections and Community Resource Manager, Terry Nelson.

The intersections created a star, partly responsible for its name. But Five Points created opportunities for African-Americans in search of freedom.

"To get away from the treacherousness of living in the south. And the things that happened to people in the south,” Nelson said.

Freedom was found here in Colorado. It is shocking to many that freedom could be found west of the Mississippi River.

Those who embarked on this journey traveled by way of the Platte River. It was the opportunity that brought them to Colorado.

"They came because they heard about the railroad, the gold, jobs, good climate, a great place to raise your family. Anything that you needed to make a better life for yourself was here in five points. The people who actually ended up here made something with nothing,” Nelson said.

It was also filled with entertainment where many could get jiggy.

“Get jiggy is right. The Ella Fitzgeralds, all of the people that played at the Rossonian. And all the people that played at George Morrison’s casino ballroom. You know it now as Cervantes,” Nelson said.

These staples are now historic landmarks too precious to touch.

"At one time in the early 50s and 60s this was one of the heavy populations for people to come to and we had more African- Americans here than we had all over the United States,” Nelson said.

That changed after some boundaries were lifted. Black were no longer restricted to living in certain areas so they expanded and began to venture out. That also changed the sense of community.

"The whole neighborhood was responsible for teaching and taking care of the children. That is something we sorely miss. Nowadays our culture has split us up in such a way that we don't have that sense of community,” Nelson said.

Regardless of a changed community, history remains. And there are people like Nelson who continue documenting it.

"We have made every effort to preserve the history. Black history is American History. We did a huge amount of building this country with our free labor and it should be addressed. And students and young kids should know what their parents went through so they can live the lifestyle they are living now,” Nelson said.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Telling Black Stories