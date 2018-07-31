ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK — Flags have been lowered to half staff at all National Parks in honor of a California hotshot crew member who was killed while battling a fire in California.

Captain Brian Hughes was a member of the Arrowhead Interagency Hotshot crew based out of Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Park.

#RMNP flags & all NPS flags are sadly at half staff in honor of firefighter Captain Brian Hughes, of the Arrowhead Interagency Hotshot Crew based out of Sequoia & Kings Canyon NP, who was struck and killed by a tree while working on the Ferguson Fire just outside Yosemite NP. ks pic.twitter.com/ZS6geSITmC — RockyNPS (@RockyNPS) July 30, 2018

He was struck and killed by a falling tree on Sunday while working the Ferguson Fire just outside Yosemite National Park.

Hughes, 33, served as a wildland firefighter for the Larimer County Sheriff's Office from 2004 to 2007, until he joined a federal hotshot crew, according to a post on the sheriff's office Facebook page.

"The LCSO firefighters remember Brian for his great attitude towards his job and his fellow firefighters, for his tremendous dedication to the fire service and for his thirst to always improve his knowledge and skills," the Facebook post said.

