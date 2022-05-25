Colorado Governor orders flags lowered to honor victims of Texas shooting

"Colorado’s hearts are heavy for our friends in Texas and join in showing love for the families and community affected," said Gov. Jared Polis.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Saturday, May 28, to remember the victims of a shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas.

An 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two adults on Tuesday at Robb Elementary School, officials said.

The attacker was killed by a Border Patrol agent who rushed into the school without waiting for backup, according to a law enforcement official.

"This morning [Tuesday] I visited Mancos Elementary School and saw the joy on the faces of students and teachers in their last week of school as they looked forward to new adventures this summer and next school year," said Polis.

"Now fourteen students and a teacher at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas had their joy ended forever from a cold blooded attack and their parents, friends and families won’t ever hold them in their arms again or be able to watch them grow. Colorado’s hearts are heavy for our friends in Texas and join in showing love for the families and community affected."

Polis released his statement earlier on Tuesday before the total number of children killed at the school was raised to 19.

President Joe Biden issued a proclamation ordering flags to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Saturday, May 28:

As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on May 24, 2022, by a gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, May 28, 2022.

I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Investigations from 9Wants to Know

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.