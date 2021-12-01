35+ flat tires on I-70, CSP searching for driver who dropped screws on highway

The box of screws was dropped along Interstate 70 between Lookout Mountain and Evergreen Parkway, according to Colorado State Patrol.

DENVER — More than 35 cars driving along Interstate 70 between Lookout Mountain and Evergreen Parkway Monday afternoon around 3:40 p.m. were sidelined with one or more flat tires after a box of screws littered the interstate, said Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

CSP said someone that was carrying a box of screws likely lost them on the roadway.

Cars with flat tires were parked along the highway and received assistance from CSP because many drivers were without a spare tire and no equipment to fix a flat.

"CSP is assisting to help change tires and arrange for tows," said CSP trooper Josh Lewis. "CSP is going up and down the roadway to find stranded drivers.

The Colorado Department of Transportation was also in the area clearing the screws from the roadway.

No lanes of Interstate 70 were closed during the traffic mess.

CSP tweeted out a plea to the driver who dropped the screws on the roadway:

So far 36 cars with at least one flat tire. This probably won’t work- but if you arrived at work/job site/ home and are missing a box of screws-we picked up a few and would like to talk to you. S65 pic.twitter.com/tsSOjrR7zZ — CSP Golden (@csp_golden) January 12, 2021

CSP asked anyone who saw the driver who lost the box of screws to please contact dispatch at 303-239-4501.

