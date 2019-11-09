COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Turbulence forced a Houston-bound flight to land at the Colorado Springs Airport Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for the airport said United Flight 6171 was on its way from Salt Lake City to Houston when it ran into some turbulence, injuring three people. It landed in Colorado Springs at 8:16 a.m.

Two flight attendants and a passenger were hurt, according to the spokesperson. One of the flight attendants was taken to the hospital, while the other two refused medical treatment, according to the spokesperson.

The extent of the injuries of the flight attendant who went to the hospital is not known, but the spokesperson said they are not believed to be life-threatening.

Passengers were preparing to board for Houston as of 11:40 a.m., according to the spokesperson.

