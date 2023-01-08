More rain Tuesday afternoon, prompting Flash Flood Watch

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for portions of the Front Range to northeastern Colorado as more heavy rain is in the forecast.

COLORADO, USA — Storms could produce heavy rainfall Tuesday, which has prompted a Flash Flood Watch starting at noon in the mountains and moving to the Interstate 25 corridor and northeast Colorado later this afternoon.

Showers and storms will likely move from the mountains to the eastern plains earlier than on Monday. Storms could start forming after 3 p.m. in Denver, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) Boulder. The Flash Flood Watch is for:

Noon to 7 p.m. for the mountains

3 to 8 p.m. for the I-25 corridor

5 to 11 p.m. for the eastern plains

Winds could reach between 5 and 10 mph with gusts as high as 16 mph. The strongest storms could produce 1.5 to 2 inches of rain in 45 minutes or less. A couple of severe storms could produce hail up to 1.5 inches in diameter.

The Cameron Peak, East Troublesome and Williams Fork burn scars are all at a moderate risk of flash flooding between noon and 6 p.m.

