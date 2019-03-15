A 10-year-old Florida boy has a mission: This year he's planning to run 150 miles to honor the 150 members of law enforcement who lost their lives in 2018.

Zechariah Cartledge is also adding extra miles to recognize those killed in 2019, such as Colorado State Trooper Daniel Groves. The 52-year-old died Wednesday after he was struck by a car on Interstate 76 near Roggen while outside his vehicle assisting with a crash.

RELATED: CSP looking for Good Samaritan who stopped to help trooper killed in crash on I-76

On Thursday night, Zechariah ran a mile while carrying the Blue Line Flag in honor of Cpl. Groves. Officers from three local police departments joined Zechariah for his run. Two members of the Winter Springs Police ran with him, and he was trailed by cruisers from the Casselberry Police and the Maitland Police.

Cartledge came up with the idea after running the Tunnel to Towers 5k in Orlando. During the race, his parents said, he ran alongside first responders who were dressed in full gear.

That prompted him to honor first responders with his runs while raising money for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which benefits the military, as well as the families of our Fallen Gold Star Heroes and our first responders.

Cartledge Family

Since Jan. 12, when he ran his first mile, he has covered 60 miles and raised nearly $33,000 for the foundation, according to his parents. He had hoped to raise $15,000 -- $100 for each of the first responders killed in 2018.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS