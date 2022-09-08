Flying J Ranch Park closed Tuesday morning for search of missing person

Rescue crews in Jefferson County are conducting a search for a missing person.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — The Flying J Ranch Park near Conifer was closed Tuesday morning as crews from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) conducted a search for a missing person. That's northwest of Aspen Park.

JCSO first tweeted about the closure Monday night at about 9:42 p.m.

No access from any entry point will be allowed until further notice, JCSO tweeted.

The identity of the missing person has not been released by the sheriff's office.

JCSO said the public's help is not needed at this time.

Notice: Flying J Ranch Park near Conifer is closed this morning, Tuesday, 8-9-22 as rescue crews conduct a search for a missing person. No access from any entry point will be allowed until further notice. Help from the public is NOT needed at this time. pic.twitter.com/f3go4rOlMi — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) August 9, 2022

