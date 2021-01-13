Food Bank of the Rockies distributed 100M pounds of food in 2020

For the first time in its 42-year history, Food Bank of the Rockies distributed more than 100 million pounds of food.

DENVER — The largest hunger-relief organization in the Rocky Mountain region said Tuesday it distributed more than 100 million pounds of food in 2020.

With the COVID-19 pandemic increasing food insecurity across Colorado and Wyoming, Food Bank of the Rockies said it distributed 43% more food last year than in 2019 when 71.5 million pounds were distributed.

Food Bank of the Rockies said that since March 2020, the organization has increased drive-up distributions and home delivery to vulnerable community members.

“We’ve seen an entirely new level of demand for food in our communities,” said Erin Pulling, Food Bank of the Rockies President & CEO. “We’re serving many people who have lost their jobs and are facing food insecurity for the first time. More than 30% of the people we’re serving report never needing food assistance before this. And families and individuals who were already vulnerable have found themselves in dire need.”

Food Bank of the Rockies said it has grown the sourcing and distribution of fresh produce and dairy by 125% since 2019. Those items amount to 54.6% of the total products distributed. The Denver-based organization continues to work hand-in-hand with its Hunger Relief Partner network to meet the increased need for food assistance.

“Hunger can be found everywhere – often where you least expect it," said Pulling. "And we are committed to being where we are needed most by continuing to work with over 800 hunger-relief partners throughout Colorado and Wyoming to mobilize resources to keep pace with the increased need for food and necessities."

Food Bank of the Rockies said donations and volunteers are greatly needed in 2021. To find the closest locations providing emergency food assistance, click/tap here.

