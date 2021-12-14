Food stamps delayed because of Denver Human Services staffing shortage, department says

DHS tells 9NEWS they are down 70 employees, delaying processing for SNAP benefits.

DENVER — Food stamp applicants in Denver are being directed to food banks as the city agency in charge of the program attempts to fill open jobs, leading to delays.

Denver Human Services told 9NEWS on Tuesday that the agency is attempting to fill 70 openings for eligibility technicians. The people in these roles typically support the processing of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, spokesperson Adriana Lopez said.

Lopez added they want to fill these vacancies as soon as possible and are currently accepting applications, but they have not yet had substantial interest in the jobs. People who would like to apply can do so on Denver's city website.

In the meantime, the city wants to prioritize food stamp claims for people being evicted, older at-risk adults or people with medical conditions. Lopez said that community members who have already turned in documentation and believe they are at critical risk can call them at at 720-944-4347.

Beyond that, Denver Human Services will hold its monthly food pantry this Friday, Dec. 17, in partnership with Food Bank of the Rockies. Anyone in need is welcome and there is no need to sign up for the event. The pantry will open at 9 a.m. and stay open until they run out of food. It will be held at 3815 N. Steele St.

Denver Human Services also suggests that families having trouble paying for groceries call Hunger Free Colorado's statewide hotline at 855-855-4626.

