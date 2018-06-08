KUSA — Feeding hard-working wildland firefighters deployed to remote areas is a tough job, and the U.S. Forest Service takes care of that in many ways. One unique way is with a food truck.

The Boxelder Job Corps Mobile Kitchen is a 53-foot semi-trailer which houses a main kitchen area that serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner to firefighters and support staff on fire incidents.

This crew also consists of a support truck which hauls equipment and provides mobile power to the kitchen and a number of tents, along with tables and chairs used as the dining hall. These camps are generally set up a safe distance from the fire they are serving.

This year, the mobile kitchen, which is based out of South Dakota, got assigned to Colorado at the 416 Fire.

The firefighter food truck spent 35 days at one of the staging areas, serving more than 20,000 meals, including made-to-order breakfast omelets, and sack lunches to-go.

It’s all part of a culinary arts program run by the USDA Forest Service Jobs Corps. The Culinary Arts instructor is basically the head-chef, with a few full-time cooks. The rest of the staff is made up of young Job Corps students, who learn a skill while earning some money.

The culinary arts program takes the time to accommodate the special dietary requirements of individuals. Students prepare meals that meet a strict caloric intake of 6,500 calories a day, per firefighter that is appropriately distributed between proteins, fats, and carbohydrates and prepared in a certified food safe environment.

Lawrence Lujan a spokesperson with the U.S. Forest Service said approximately 1,500 hours of support was provided during the 416 Fire fight, by five different chefs, 24 support cooks, and 24 additional students.

Prepping, cooking, and serving meals on the front line of a wildfire is a great experience that may launch Job Corps students into permanent jobs with the Forests Service or beyond.

“The possibilities are seemingly endless. Our students can look forward to careers in nursing homes, college campuses, hotels, and of course any of the many restaurants anywhere they may relocate to,” Lujan said. “Additionally, students can decide to apply to use their skills in the military and also apply to Advanced Culinary Training in Job Corps or at a culinary school if they choose.”

Now that their work at the 416 Fire in Colorado is wrapped up, the mobile kitchen is ready to get back to action, and will likely be assigned to a fire in the Pacific Northwest next.

