DENVER — The most exciting game of football Sunday might've been played in Denver - not Atlanta. At least, it certainly was the most meaningful for Justin Sanchez and his family.

"Today actually brings us all together no matter what's going on in our lives," he said.

This was Sanchez's 22nd straight game. The nearly three-decade tradition is not peppered with advertisements or glitzy performances - it's in the name of family.

"We're out here doing it for Uncle Michael," Sanchez said. "He has muscular dystrophy."

The disease might keep him off the field, but Michael Cespedes is here every year.

"I love football because it's a team sport," he said.

Michael Cespedes can't even see the game he loves so much anymore. He lost his sight 19 years ago, so his sister Alicia Cespedes is right by his side every game giving him the play-by-play.

As the game neared its end, her commentary picked up in intensity.

"Oh, yes! Another tip! Red recovered!" Alicia Cespedes shouted, jumping up and down next to Michael Cespedes.

His father can't play any longer, but he still makes it out to every game. He's the referee.

"He is the CEO and the commissioner," Carlos Cespedes said. "I'm here to enforce the rules and he calls me the president. "

Both teams are made up almost entirely of family, and even though only one can win, Michael Cespedes picks an MVP from each team at the end of the game.

Even though he can't play the sport he loves, Michael Cespedes can still bring his family together thanks to football.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS