JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — After every mass shooting, one thing is nearly certain, former Columbine High School principal Frank DeAngelis will get phone calls.

"We were there where they are," DeAngelis said. "It is heartbreaking."

DeAngelis knows what it's like to be in the middle of that chaos. Texas Governor Gregg Abbott says 20 people were killed and 26 others injured when police say a 21-year-old man opened fire in a Wal-Mart in El Paso, Texas Saturday morning.

"It's not that I'm an expert, but I have experience and I could offer some comfort and offer some things that was offered to me after the tragedy," DeAngelis said.

After 12 students and a teacher were shot and killed at Columbine High School in 1999, he knows what it's like to wonder why.

"There are people from the Aurora theater shooting, from Las Vegas, people from Columbine, Virginia Tech, Sandy Hook, that it took them back," DeAngelis said.

He knows what it's like to recover from the worst day imaginable.

"One of the things that we need to do right now is come together and offer support for everyone," DeAngelis said.

DeAngelis never wanted to be a beacon for the hopeless but will take on that fight.

"I'm going to continue. I'm never going to give up hope. I refuse," DeAngelis said.

He wonders if people are getting too used to these mass shootings.

"What worries me also at times is with people are stating is how many this time and it's almost like we're numb to what is happening," DeAngelis said.

But, he says he will continue to push until the world is a better place.

"Hopefully, we need to come together as a country and say enough is enough," DeAngelis said. "I mean these deaths are just senseless."