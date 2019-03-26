HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — A former Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputy was found guilty of assault for hitting, kicking and strangling his ex-wife in July 2018.

Michael Choi, 42, was a deputy until early 2015, when he left the department.

A release from the District Attorney's Office says that Douglas County Sheriff's deputies were called to an apartment in Highland's Ranch on a report of domestic violence.

The woman at the apartment told officers that she and her ex-husband, identified as Choi, had gone to an event together, the release says. After the event, she said she invited Choi back to her apartment.

While at the woman's apartment, the release says she and Choi got into an argument about their divorce.

According to the release, Choi hit his ex-wife on the cheek, causing her to fall backward. He then kicked her and put his foot on her neck until she became unconscious, the release says.

“Our community needs to have faith that the law applies equally to everyone, current and former members of law enforcement included. It is unacceptable that a man trained in de-escalation, who likely responded to numerous domestic violence calls, would visit violence upon his former spouse,” said District Attorney George Brauchler in the release. “Douglas County law enforcement continues to make addressing domestic violence a priority.”

Choi was found guilty of felony assault 2-strangulation act of domestic violence. He will be sentenced on June 3.

