Former Fort Lupton police officer sentenced

Jordan Steinke was convicted on two misdemeanors for putting Yareni Rios in the back of a patrol car that was hit by a freight train in November 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREELEY, Colo. — A former Fort Lupton Police officer was sentenced on Friday afternoon.

Jordan Steinke was sentenced to 30 months of supervised probation and 100 hours of public service.

A judge found her guilty of misdemeanor endangerment and misdemeanor assault after a five-day trial in July.

In September of last year, Yareni Rios was alleged to have brandished a gun during a road rage incident in Fort Lupton. She was pulled over by Platteville Police Officer Pablo Vazquez near U.S. 85 and County Road 36 in Weld County. Rios stopped her vehicle just past some railroad tracks while Vazquez stopped his patrol car on the tracks.

Steinke and another Fort Lupton officer arrived to assist with a high-risk traffic stop, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said in September.

Steinke is seen on body camera footage putting Rios, who was handcuffed, into the back of the Platteville patrol car. The patrol car was then hit by a northbound freight train. Rios was seriously injured in the collision.

Steinke was fired from the Fort Lupton Police Department after her conviction. She had been on unpaid administrative leave since charges were filed against her.

Vazquez is facing several misdemeanor charges related to the case. He was fired by Platteville Police. His next court date is scheduled for December.

Rios had originally been charged with felony menacing. She pleaded no contest to a reduced misdemeanor charge in June and was given a one-year deferred sentence and was ordered to perform 10 hours of community service. She filed a civil suit against the officers and their respective former departments. The civil case is still pending.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS