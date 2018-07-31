A former wildland firefighter for the Larimer County Sheriff's Office died Sunday while fighting the Ferguson Fire near Yosemite National Park in California.

Brian Hughes, 33, served as a wildland firefighter for the Larimer County Sheriff's Office from 2004 to 2007, until he joined a federal hotshot crew, according to a post on the sheriff's office Facebook page.

At the time of his death, Hughes captained the Arrowhead Hotshots, an elite team of experienced firefighters. Hughes was killed after being struck by a tree.

"The LCSO firefighters remember Brian for his great attitude towards his job and his fellow firefighters, for his tremendous dedication to the fire service and for his thirst to always improve his knowledge and skills," the Facebook post read.

