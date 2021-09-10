Former Colorado DA gives up law license

Brittny Lewton, was DA for the 13th Judicial District pleaded guilty to drug charges last November.

LOGAN COUNTY, Colo. — The former District Attorney for the 13th Judicial District who previously pleaded guilty in a drug case has voluntarily given up her law license, court documents show.

In the filing dated Sept. 9, Brittny Lewton said she could "not fulfill her professional responsibilities" at this time. She also provided a letter from a "treating doctor." Her license was moved to "disability inactive status," and that status will not change unless further court action is taken.

In November 2020, Lewton accepted a plea agreement after she was indicted in March 2020 on drug and official misconduct charges after asking an employee to give her prescription opioids.

>The video above is from November 2020, when she pleaded guilty.

She pleaded guilty in Weld County District Court to one added count each of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful conduct on public property and second-degree official misconduct, according to a press release from state Attorney General Phil Weiser, who was appointed as a special prosecutor in the case.

She was sentenced to two years of supervised probation. She must undergo a substance abuse evaluation and complete a course of treatment as a condition of her probation, according to the release.

If Lewton violates the conditions of her probation, she could be sentenced to prison time, the release says. She is also subject to review by the state Office of Attorney Regulation Counsel for alleged professional misconduct and must perform 48 hours of useful public service.

In exchange for the guilty plea, the Attorney General's Office asked the court to dismiss the original three-drug counts and one count of first-degree official misconduct, the release says.

The indictment stemmed from an incident on July 12, 2019, in the District Attorney's Office, when Lewton asked an employee to give her prescription opioids.

Lewton was holding a meeting that afternoon with some employees when she noticed one of them had a bag of pills on their desk, the documents say. Later that day, the indictment says, Lewton, approached the employee and said something along the lines of, "Can you help a sister out?"

The employee was seen giving Lewton the bag of pills, according to the indictment. Lewton took a sealed bottle, which investigators thought contained pills with a mixture of hydrocodone and acetaminophen.

During the investigation into the accusations against her, Lewton suspended one of her office's investigators and the chief deputy district attorney because "they were unwilling to tell her what was being investigated," the indictment says.